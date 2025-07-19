For the first update I wanted to do my best for PASS to run on lower end devices as it should. Within the Settings you will now find "Graphics" this can be set to High, Medium, or Low. This directly interacts with the Grass spawns as that was a memory hog. Check which setting works best with your System. Also try and change the Anti-Aliasing option as this can make the game look much sharper without losing much FPS.



- Toxic Orca Studio