Hello Monster Girl Lovers,

The day is finally here! The day that we say Part 1 of Monster Girl Invasion RPG is "ready" for 1.0!

We want to thank you for all your support and feedback during the early access process and also for your understanding in the development process of the game. Especially in helping report and fix some of the bugs we found along the way.

The 1.0 Release comes with a whole host of changes, improvements and overall optimisations.

Also, plenty of new content, such as: New monster girls to battle and recruit, more h-scenes and a terrific conclusion to the story so far. Is your party ready for what is to come?

This update includes a massive 5 new h-scenes and 4 new party members!

Starting a new save is recommended for the best experience due to the number of changes and balance tweaks but old saves will still function.

Find the full changelog below.

== 1.0 Changelog Overview ==

The story continues with a bunch of new locations to visit and story content. Visit the isolated capital.

Added a new area to the party inn, the dojo. This area contains new ways to learn skills and also a battle ready "trainer maid"

Every recruitable character in the game now has at least 10 skills they can learn via level ups, if you have already grinded past these levels, talk to the new trainer maid in the party inn to check and add any missing skills.

Added more improv weapons that can teach skills to the user.

All characters now have more varied and unique flavour text during battles, their personalities are much stronger. == New Recruitable Monster Girls ===

Added 4 new recruitable characters with h-scenes.

The Soldier Girls

The Soldier Captain

The Succubus Queen

Lilly can now finally be recruited via progressing the story.

== New Non-Combat H-Scenes ==

The Goldeka Queen now finally has her scene, speak to her after completing the Goldeka Questline and she'll soothe your stresses.

Maya in the Party inn (the bartender) also finally has her scene.

== Difficulty Adjustments ==

Went through and manually adjusted level scaling for ALL areas. All areas should now have enemies that scale sensibly and not forever. (Previously enemies didn't have level caps in many areas)

To compensate for this, we've added an item that enables the old infinite scaling method for those that enjoyed the challenge or want to grind for some reason.

Added item that re-enables enemy scaling when equipped, the challenge band. Can be bought at the Dojo. Scales enemies to match the MC's Level.

Increased lower level variance so lower level enemies can appear. (The enemy levels have a minimum cap and maximum cap for each area).

Added more element strengths and weaknesses to enemies. All bosses now have a clear weakness.

== Other Additions ==

New items and equipment.

Added Loner Bracelet item that sets the random cure chance to 0 when equipped. Allows players to skip cure dialogues by not having it trigger at all.

A lot of story dialogue and notes have been adjusted to fill plot holes, issues with consistency and other issues. The story should be a bit clearer and more defined overall.

Added more dialogue to various places and NPCs after the player has done certain things. For example, after finding the elf-cowgirl hybrid at the lab, if you go back to Nyuuville and speak to the rancher, you can get some special dialogue.

Created the Growth Mushroom item that levels up any party member you use it on instantly.

Added a way to see how many monster girls you've collected and how many are missing; you can access this via the dojo and also use it to play practice battles against any monster you've already recruited.

Added an old man to the nyuuville inn that forbodingly alludes about the war in heaven and the true purpose of the shrines

Added more lore to the nyuuville shrine in the way of a sign that has a little nugget of lore

The shrine maiden in the crack now speaks about a seal being broken if you speak to her before Millenia

When Millenia opens the gate in the crack, there is now a ghostly voice and some dialogue about a seal being broken.

Updated some of the party inn and graveyard dialogue with new drips of lore

Added a way to choose the appearance for the Zombie girl, Ant Girl and new Guard Girls. (Must be done at the party inn when she is not in the party).

Removed pounce and mount from all enemies, need to refine these sexual attacks so that players aren't constantly getting stuck/locked, maybe only have some enemies with the ability/more variety.

Added the Cheat Hammer Weapon that has 999 stats, for those that want to instant win battles.

== Changes and Fixes ==

Many of the cutscenes have had character busts and other TLC put into them to make them more visually appealing.

Fixed issue where guards would block the exit to Nyuuville if you went into a building after talking to them.

Anti-Herb now correctly removes the bleeding state. The state has also been adjusted to be removed on its own after around 30 steps outside battle.

Made the North Cave compatible with the escape scroll.

Made the Pyramid compatible with the escape scroll.

Added missing monster girls to the Give Up event dialogue. They now react to the player giving up and are removed from the party appropriately.

Added encounter repel item.

Added repel, lure and encounter decreaser to the dodgy tent shop.

Added missing skill cut ins for monster girls that didn't have them set for their special moves.

Edited Nyuuville Mayor dialogue to be more congratulatory and more flavourful if you talk to him after finishing Pastown.

Edited Nyuuville Mayor initial dialogue to be clearer, more flavourful and better match later events. Added more effects to this scene.

Added the ability to rest at your home in Nyuuville if you return home and speak to your Mother after you finished Pastown.

Edited the inital dialogue from Mother to mention the fact that the main character's father is not around. Tweaked the text to also mention where the Adventurer's Guild is.

Fixed an issue where Alice's affection gauge wouldn't update properly. (She was updating honey's bar instead)

Added ghostly voice to pyramid sanctum when gate is opened to lean into the gates being seals lore.

Retconned the dialogue about gate guardians inside the pyramid gate and replaced it with vague dialogue alluding that the Hellhound was no normal hellhound.

Changed some of the mummy dialogue in the pyramid to better fit the stronger gate lore

Changed some of the snake mayor dialogue to better fit gate lore

Changed some of goldeka queen dialogue to better fit gate lore.

Changes to north temple dialogue for new lore including flashback and bedroom and etc.

Fixed gift items being selectable and usable on party members from the inventory menu (they have no effect but it still wasted them). Aphrodisiac can still be used on enemies in battle to make them horny.

Fixed a bunch of other key items and etc that could be used from the menu but don't need to be.

Changed the world map so that the bridge to the mansion is no longer randomly broken (to avoid confusion) it is now possible to visit the mansion before talking to Chen, however you need the key he gives you to get inside.

Reduced the chance of smoke bomb skill causing blind from 50% to 35%

Discovered the join event for the Doppel has errors (it recruits the dragon girl for some reason) and fixed it

Fixed situation where guard in pastown mayors house could trap you in the storage room (need to check other visustella event save location commands as it doesn't work properly)

Fixed the zombie girl showing her affection /100 when it is out of 150

Lots of other balance changes across the board

Tons of other minor bug fixes and polish.

== Android Version Changes ==

The mobile controls and buttons have been improved to include buttons for all scenes, the game should be fully playable on mobile without issue now.

Is This The End of Updates For Part 1?

No! We'll be providing more content updates to part 1 as work on the game continues and we expand upon and improve the game world.

There will be more h-scenes and other things such as skills, equipment and locations coming to part 1.

What Happens Next?

We'll be monitoring the game for any potential bugs or issues and pushing further updates as required.

Other than that, we'll continue to work on the game overall and move onto starting to implement content for part 2.

Work will be starting on Part 2 from this point onwards, but this is not the end for Part 1!

We'll be releasing some more content updates for Part 1 in the near future. The first stop is the mysterious snowy area to the north of the world map and 4 new monster girls!

We'll be also going back and adding new content, fixes and tweaks to Part 1 as the world of Monster Girl Invasion RPG develops further. In the end, it'll all be merged into one massive monster girl filled RPG!

Once again, a huge humble thanks to all of you for making our dreams come true in being able to publish our own games. It has been a crazy journey but a fantastic one.

Much Love,

MGGEDev