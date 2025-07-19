This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey stealth artists,

I just pushed a major new update to the Beta version of Exit Strategy, and I’d love your help testing it out before it goes live to everyone!

🔍 What’s New in This Update:

This update brings a ton of improvements, including:

🧑‍💼 Brand-new character models with a quirky stop motion animation style , inspired by Wallace & Gromit !

🧠 Improved AI behaviors – coworkers now roam, chat, sit, and interact with their surroundings more naturally.

🌆 New map environments – including Medium and Large office layouts to expand your creativity.

🔨 Level editor upgrades – more placeable items and quality-of-life tools to streamline map creation.

🌀 Performance boost – I saw up to 40% FPS improvement during internal testing!

☕ New Chaos Meter – finally, a way to quantify your glorious workplace disruption.

🐞 Known Editor Bugs:

Heads up – there are a few lingering bugs in the level editor (mostly UI quirks and object placement). I’m already working on fixes, and they’ll be patched soon. Thanks for being patient while I smooth things out!

🧪 How to Access the BETA Version:

Want to try the update early? Here’s how:

Open your Steam Library. Right-click on Exit Strategy and select Properties. Click the BETAS tab. Select beta - Public Beta Test from the dropdown. Let it update, then launch the game!

📺 Prefer a video guide? Here’s a quick tutorial on switching to Steam beta branches:

👉

🧵 What Do You Think?

I’d love to hear your thoughts on the new stop motion animation look and the Wallace & Gromit–style character designs. Are they charming? Weird? Hilarious? Let me know what you think in the comments!

Thanks so much for all your support and feedback. Can’t wait to see the chaos you unleash with the new tools.

—Kevin (Solo Dev of Exit Strategy)

💼🕵️‍♂️