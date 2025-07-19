Greetings Astronauts.

New character stats

Death Counter

New Skins

Kalaka



Lala (will be released later this week)



Jeff (will be released later this week)



New arcade maps

Windowed mode

The company has pushed a new set of rule into the My Last 20 Mission, some of you now have different suits that behave differently in the chaos zone. A new death counter will appear each time you try the mission reminding you how many time you have failed us.... Anyway good luck out there, just make sure to bring me those space tokens.Each character now have different speed, lives, shields, hit box and space token multiplier. Thise makes the gameplay more dynamic for some that loves suffering or just want to complete certain challenge without worring much the asteroids.Each time you enter into a any game mode you'll see a new death counter that will always remind you that you are a failure.....We added 2 new arcade maps to make the gameplay will more *addictive* and less *tiring*We noticed that some of you play My Last 20 during other gaming sessions or between loading screens so... we now you can play in windows mode just presson your keyboard to switch between windowed and fullscreen.