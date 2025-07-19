Greetings Astronauts.
The company has pushed a new set of rule into the My Last 20 Mission, some of you now have different suits that behave differently in the chaos zone. A new death counter will appear each time you try the mission reminding you how many time you have failed us.... Anyway good luck out there, just make sure to bring me those space tokens.
---- TRANSMISSION ENDED ----
New character statsEach character now have different speed, lives, shields, hit box and space token multiplier. Thise makes the gameplay more dynamic for some that loves suffering or just want to complete certain challenge without worring much the asteroids.
Death CounterEach time you enter into a any game mode you'll see a new death counter that will always remind you that you are a failure.....
New Skins
- Kalaka
- Lala (will be released later this week)
- Jeff (will be released later this week)
Changed files in this update