19 July 2025 Build 19282951 Edited 19 July 2025 – 04:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
-Fixed the behavior of First Aid and Improved First Aid.
-Sound effects added to skill grid.
-Added the ability to quickly toggle between the skill grid and the chip list with the dash button. Note that additional UX improvements on this are coming as well, including button prompts for this ability.

