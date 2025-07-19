-Fixed the behavior of First Aid and Improved First Aid.
-Sound effects added to skill grid.
-Added the ability to quickly toggle between the skill grid and the chip list with the dash button. Note that additional UX improvements on this are coming as well, including button prompts for this ability.
V 1.0.5
