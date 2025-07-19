· There is a chance to learn the disassembly skill earlier in Sumac Town or the previous area.
· Fixed the problem that may cause the stuck in the Upstream Cave.
· Added instructions for removing the states in the skill descriptions of multiple cooking skills.
July 19, 1.00d Patch Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update