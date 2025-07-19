 Skip to content
19 July 2025
· There is a chance to learn the disassembly skill earlier in Sumac Town or the previous area.
· Fixed the problem that may cause the stuck in the Upstream Cave.
· Added instructions for removing the states in the skill descriptions of multiple cooking skills.

