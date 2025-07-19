Hello Marble Players, We are reach a end to Ironing out the small kinks in the game. Right now there are some adjustments being made to the bosses in your playthroughs.

Purger

Decreased Purger Boss health from 2000 to 1800.

Core

Core Boss Non infiltrated health increased from 500 to 600

Core Boss infiltrated health increased from 700 to 800

Core Boss second phase health threshold increased from 250 to 400

Trickster

Trickster health decreased from 2000 to 1500

Elements

All Element Bosses (Excluding The lost element boss) Health increased from 400 to 600

Second phase health threshold increased from 200 to 300

Shutdown

Increase shutdown boss chance from 5% to 10%

Maze Simulation

Maze Simulation Health Increased from 500 to 600

Super Decoders

Super decoder 1 and 2 health increased form 500 to 600

Matrix

Matrix Minions movement speed is increased from 300 to 400

Pac Marble

Pac Marble Minions movement speed is increased from 300 to 400

Other Changes

Adjusted hazards placed in various levels.

Fix matrix materials causing visual bugs (Includes Matrix skins)

Regarding Achievements

Achievements will most likely won't be added due to issues trying to get it to be implemented. However, in the future if we do manage to implemented it, Most of the achievement will track your accomplishments and you will receive them when you start the game.