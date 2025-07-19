Hello Marble Players, We are reach a end to Ironing out the small kinks in the game. Right now there are some adjustments being made to the bosses in your playthroughs.
Purger
Decreased Purger Boss health from 2000 to 1800.
Core
Core Boss Non infiltrated health increased from 500 to 600
Core Boss infiltrated health increased from 700 to 800
Core Boss second phase health threshold increased from 250 to 400
Trickster
Trickster health decreased from 2000 to 1500
Elements
All Element Bosses (Excluding The lost element boss) Health increased from 400 to 600
Second phase health threshold increased from 200 to 300
Shutdown
Increase shutdown boss chance from 5% to 10%
Maze Simulation
Maze Simulation Health Increased from 500 to 600
Super Decoders
Super decoder 1 and 2 health increased form 500 to 600
Matrix
Matrix Minions movement speed is increased from 300 to 400
Pac Marble
Pac Marble Minions movement speed is increased from 300 to 400
Other Changes
Adjusted hazards placed in various levels.
Fix matrix materials causing visual bugs (Includes Matrix skins)
Regarding Achievements
Achievements will most likely won't be added due to issues trying to get it to be implemented. However, in the future if we do manage to implemented it, Most of the achievement will track your accomplishments and you will receive them when you start the game.
Changed files in this update