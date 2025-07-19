Bouncers code has been FULLY RECOVERED after 2 years!
Huge thanks to Pinko and Altered for helping recover everything!
I had to re-add all text, fix errors, and it took a few days but Bouncers is BACK!
Bouncers will still be free with no in-app purchases
Fixes:
Fixed bug where resolution is set to the lowest when opening the settings for the first time
Fixed bug where volume doesn't persist after closing the game
Changes:
Max volume reduced to -5db
I can add anything to the game now, so if you have any suggestions join my discord!
