Bouncers code has been FULLY RECOVERED after 2 years!

Huge thanks to Pinko and Altered for helping recover everything!

I had to re-add all text, fix errors, and it took a few days but Bouncers is BACK!

Bouncers will still be free with no in-app purchases

Fixes:

Fixed bug where resolution is set to the lowest when opening the settings for the first time

Fixed bug where volume doesn't persist after closing the game

Changes:

Max volume reduced to -5db

I can add anything to the game now, so if you have any suggestions join my discord!

https://discord.gg/EsfKMEXBKy