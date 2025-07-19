Hello, this is BLACK STIGMA.

A temporary maintenance is scheduled to begin at 04:00 UTC on Saturday, July 19.

This maintenance is to provide a more stable service. Please refer to the schedule below.

\[ Maintenance Schedule ]

July 18 (Fri) 21:00 ~ 22:00 PDT (UTC-7)

Jul 19(Sat) 04:00 ~ 05:00 UTC (±0)

Jul 19(Sat) 11:00 ~ 12:00 ICT (UTC+7)

Jul 19(Sat) 12:00 ~ 13:00 CST (UTC+8)





\[Patch Notes]

■ Game Improvements

Sound: Improved sound effect when out of ammo

Graphics: Cutscenes (e.g. recruit scenes) now support wide monitor aspect ratios

Network: Improved battlefield server allocation for better combat performance

■ New Content

New BS Cash Items: Diamonds, Master Coins, Normal Recruit Tickets, Advanced Recruit Tickets, Waterbomb Recruit Tickets

Other New Shop Items: Accessories, Profile Items

■ Bug Fixes

• \[UI/UX] Fixed incorrect rank and achievement info display in battle result screen

• \[UI/UX] Fixed issue where new friend invite icon would intermittently not appear

• \[UI/UX] Fixed incorrect battlefield duration display after battle

• \[UI/UX] Fixed preview display error for “Crush” hair reward in beginner mission

• \[UI/UX] Fixed issue where unreleased/dev items appeared in unacquired item list

• \[UI/UX] Fixed an issue where other players’ profile cards were displayed abnormally

• \[Mission] Fixed issue where summoning skill ("Go! Go!") counted instead of melee in "Coordinator R" master mission

• \[Mission] Fixed incorrect display of level 5 reward as "Iron Mask" for all masters

※ Correct reward will be sent via mail to users who already received the incorrect one

• \[Battle Pass] Fixed duration error

- Battle Pass runs in 8-week cycles; current "Micron Battle Pass" ends Sept. 10 at 23:59:59 (UTC)

- Weekly mission unlock has been normalized; no effect on current progress



*Maintenance time may be shortened or extended depending on the progress. We will provide additional notice if there are any changes.

BLACK STIGMA Team