19 July 2025 Build 19282771 Edited 19 July 2025 – 03:06:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Details:

  • Added a Controls Screen

  • Added Controller Support

  • Adjustable Settings for Background Music and Sensitivity

  • You now have more time in the Spider room before you explode

  • New indicator to show which boss room you are in

