19 July 2025 Build 19282728 Edited 19 July 2025 – 16:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Fix occasional issues where player is returned to haunt in quickplay
Fix issue with rocket exiting portals in the wrong direction
Fix exploit spot in cursed chateau
Fix issue where cross platform recent players names would not show
Fix memory leak

Windows 64-bit Depot 1043521
Linux Depot 1043523
