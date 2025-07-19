Fix occasional issues where player is returned to haunt in quickplay
Fix issue with rocket exiting portals in the wrong direction
Fix exploit spot in cursed chateau
Fix issue where cross platform recent players names would not show
Fix memory leak
Patch 1.0.7.11
Update notes via Steam Community
