Roomie now makes your Golden Trophy (and other quests soon) experience much more delightful.

Added new accessory slots and more items for Roomie.

Added the ability to share your potion consumables with Roomie - try handing some to your Roomie to see how Roomie's personality and voice changes!

Added video recording and external sharing to the Share Camera. Say Cheese!

You can now edit the position of a custom hat decorated in the clothing customizer! Also, the "delete" button for removing ownership has been moved to the hat’s ‘advanced settings’.

Made it simpler so that when customizing your outfits outside of the dorm, changes to your avatar instantly apply when closing the customizer. Now you’ll no longer see the confusing "Discard Changes" dialogue pop up when making changes to your avatar in the wild!

You can now add a screenshot to a room report (you must currently be in the room when making the report for the option to appear). Adding screenshots of violating content helps us identify CoCC-breaking rooms faster. Thank you for helping to make Rec Room a better and safer place!

Your "Stamp Mode" preference in the Mobile Maker Pen is now stored across sessions, so you won’t have to keep selecting it every time you play.

Added a series of audio streaming fixes for creators.

Fixed the “Accepts Locomotion” config setting so that when toggled, the object actually toggles locomotion.

Improved the network security of circuits.