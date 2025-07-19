- Fixed undo and redo for edits which created two or more travel buildings in a single action.
- Fixed dead players who got teleported into a graveyard sometimes sitting down there and trying to rest to recover health as if they were alive, instead of turning into a ghost as they were supposed to.
- Fixed players who logged off while dead being brought back to life the next time they logged in - but still on zero health, so they just immediately re-died wherever they were standing.
