19 July 2025 Build 19282478 Edited 19 July 2025 – 03:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Just a few more small bug fixes for this week's main update:

  • Fixed undo and redo for edits which created two or more travel buildings in a single action.
  • Fixed dead players who got teleported into a graveyard sometimes sitting down there and trying to rest to recover health as if they were alive, instead of turning into a ghost as they were supposed to.
  • Fixed players who logged off while dead being brought back to life the next time they logged in - but still on zero health, so they just immediately re-died wherever they were standing.

-T

