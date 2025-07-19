First of all, Holy Heroes thanks everyone who believed in our gameplay!!

As part of the anniversary update, the game has undergone a restructuring. Starting with this version, you can now play in Compact World Mode, featuring smaller, more compact floors. This significantly speeds up level transitions and increases overall game dynamics.

Doors: reduced from 40–50 to 20–20;

Connector Blocks: reduced from 40–50 to 12–15;

Special Zones: from 1–2 to 1;

Empty Zones: from 1–2 to 1;

Chests: +5 gold per chest, with additional bonuses based on floor level. Example: Floor 4 = 14 to 30 gold per chest;

Native starting monsters per floor: 30;

Guardian appears after 30 minutes;

Monster respawn: every 5 seconds;

Invasions: 1 in 600 chance;

• Compact World will now be set as the default world!



Enjoy the game, and we're always here for you!