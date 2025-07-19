 Skip to content
Major 19 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

First of all, Holy Heroes thanks everyone who believed in our gameplay!!

As part of the anniversary update, the game has undergone a restructuring. Starting with this version, you can now play in Compact World Mode, featuring smaller, more compact floors. This significantly speeds up level transitions and increases overall game dynamics.

  • Doors: reduced from 40–50 to 20–20;

  • Connector Blocks: reduced from 40–50 to 12–15;

  • Special Zones: from 1–2 to 1;

  • Empty Zones: from 1–2 to 1;

  • Chests: +5 gold per chest, with additional bonuses based on floor level. Example: Floor 4 = 14 to 30 gold per chest;

  • Native starting monsters per floor: 30;

  • Guardian appears after 30 minutes;

  • Monster respawn: every 5 seconds;

  • Invasions: 1 in 600 chance;

 

Compact World will now be set as the default world!

Enjoy the game, and we're always here for you!

