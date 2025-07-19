Hi everyone,

We're excited to announce the release of a highly requested feature: co-op room design! Now you and you friends can edit and design the same room at the same time. We're looking forward to seeing what you create together!

To give your friend the ability to edit your room with you, go to "Admin Settings" in the dropdown at the top of the screen while in the room. All members of the room will be listed with checkboxes next to them representing different permissions you can grant them. Once you check the "Editor" checkbox next to your friend's name, they will be able to edit your room. You can also check the "Moderator" box to allow them to invite and kick players from your room. You can revoke these permissions at any time if need be.

We also have several improvements and bug fixes included in this patch and we have more features in the works for the near future.

Thanks again for playing LAN Party!

Features:

Added two player permissions that can be granted to room members by the room owner. Only the room owner can grant permissions to players. Editor: The player can fully edit the room in design mode Moderator: The player can invite and kick other players from the room

If two or more players can edit a room, they can edit the room at the same time

Improvements:

While in freecam, you can now zoom using the scroll wheel

Stream settings (resolution & FPS) will now default to the settings you used in your previous session

Asset reflectivity will be initialized to 0 when importing it in the asset creation viewport

Fixes: