19 July 2025 Build 19282308 Edited 19 July 2025 – 02:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added "Alter Battle Command" to allow you to modify various details about "Battle Commands" inside of battles.

Changed files in this update

