19 July 2025 Build 19282137
Update notes via Steam Community
Updates:

  • An overhead compass has been added to the game (this can be toggled off in options if you desire).
  • Claimed planets now highlight as red instead of white -this lets players know which ones they have visited and which ones they have not.
  • Moved the pirate base arrival trigger to right when you arrive outside (to avoid missing the trigger by wandering too far past it).
  • Fixed bug with the unarmed skill points not saving for player.
  • Fixed bug where sometimes companions would not follow you during local travel and would be left behind.
  • Deactivated empty crate in Nabi Technician's outpost as it was confusing.


More to come. Thanks again for everyone's feedback and ideas - I will continue to work through my list.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2734271
