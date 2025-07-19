- An overhead compass has been added to the game (this can be toggled off in options if you desire).
- Claimed planets now highlight as red instead of white -this lets players know which ones they have visited and which ones they have not.
- Moved the pirate base arrival trigger to right when you arrive outside (to avoid missing the trigger by wandering too far past it).
- Fixed bug with the unarmed skill points not saving for player.
- Fixed bug where sometimes companions would not follow you during local travel and would be left behind.
- Deactivated empty crate in Nabi Technician's outpost as it was confusing.
More to come. Thanks again for everyone's feedback and ideas - I will continue to work through my list.
