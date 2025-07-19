Fix for potential softlock where player could get stuck and couldn't move in Chapter 3 cemetery.



Fix for potential softlock in Chapter 6, waiting for a timed event.



Music/Sfx/Dialogue sliders now save/restore correctly.



Fix for dialog option not working with Sarah in Chapter 4.



Typo fix "bill" -> "Bill"



It's been an awesome launch, thanks everyone for your support! I finally got some sleep and now I've fixed a few issues that some folks ran into-Thanks for those reporting bugs in the forums, and especially for going out of their way to help with sending save games for diagnosing the trickier ones.- Dave