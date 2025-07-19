- Fix for potential softlock where player could get stuck and couldn't move in Chapter 3 cemetery.
- Fix for potential softlock in Chapter 6, waiting for a timed event.
- Music/Sfx/Dialogue sliders now save/restore correctly.
- Fix for dialog option not working with Sarah in Chapter 4.
- Typo fix "bill" -> "Bill"
Thanks for those reporting bugs in the forums, and especially for going out of their way to help with sending save games for diagnosing the trickier ones.
- Dave
