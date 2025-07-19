 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 July 2025 Build 19282104 Edited 19 July 2025 – 01:59:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
It's been an awesome launch, thanks everyone for your support! I finally got some sleep and now I've fixed a few issues that some folks ran into-

  • Fix for potential softlock where player could get stuck and couldn't move in Chapter 3 cemetery.
  • Fix for potential softlock in Chapter 6, waiting for a timed event.
  • Music/Sfx/Dialogue sliders now save/restore correctly.
  • Fix for dialog option not working with Sarah in Chapter 4.
  • Typo fix "bill" -> "Bill"


Thanks for those reporting bugs in the forums, and especially for going out of their way to help with sending save games for diagnosing the trickier ones.

- Dave

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1170571
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1170572
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1170573
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link