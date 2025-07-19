 Skip to content
19 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Today's update fixes lots of bugs!

  • Fixed a typo in the first cutscene of chapter 2 ("パーフェイ").
  • Fixed some visual bugs where products would sometimes reappear after cutting.
  • Fixed a visual bug where the debris for flip-cut products would sometimes appear in the wrong place.
  • Fixed a simulation bug where products being flipped would sometimes incorrectly collide with products in their bounds.
  • Fixed a simulation bug where products that were pushed next to each other would sometimes incorrectly collide.
  • Fixed a simulation bug where products grabbed by a sliding arm would sometimes be dropped when cut.
  • Improved performance, sometimes massively, when running the simulation in reverse.

There are a lot of simulation changes in this update! If you see anything that looks like we broke something, please send me an email (zach@coincidence.games) so that we can investigate.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2275491
macOS Depot 2275492
Linux Depot 2275493
