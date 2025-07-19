Fixed a typo in the first cutscene of chapter 2 ("パーフェイ").



Fixed some visual bugs where products would sometimes reappear after cutting.



Fixed a visual bug where the debris for flip-cut products would sometimes appear in the wrong place.



Fixed a simulation bug where products being flipped would sometimes incorrectly collide with products in their bounds.



Fixed a simulation bug where products that were pushed next to each other would sometimes incorrectly collide.



Fixed a simulation bug where products grabbed by a sliding arm would sometimes be dropped when cut.



Improved performance, sometimes massively, when running the simulation in reverse.



Today's update fixes lots of bugs!There are a lot of simulation changes in this update! If you see anything that looks like we broke something, please send me an email (zach@coincidence.games) so that we can investigate.