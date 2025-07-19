- When loading a game, the system will loop the quests and resubmit the achievements
- Updated the calculation to detect overflow
- Peons will no longer gather shards or books if they are already holding something
- Flying minions will no longer appear after starting a new game
- For some building upgrades, the text on the button didn't turn light gray
Fill Up The Hole 1.04
