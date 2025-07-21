Hi Survivors!

I don’t want to take up too much of your precious time before the weekend. We're rolling in with Hotfix 0.3.1. which crushed a few bugs along the way! 👇

✅ Fixed an issue where clients saw destroyed collapse as intact, even though it had been destroyed.

🚫 Removed collision to ghost stairs which prevented players from passing through them.

🧱 Resolved a bug where zombies could walk through walls that were previously destroyed and then repaired.

🌍 Fixed loading issues where previously loaded map chunks failed to load correctly, causing missing grass, trees, and interactive elements.

⏳ Eliminated infinite loading screen problems.

🧟‍♂️ Improved the zombie health bar display for ultra-wide (21:9) monitors.

⚠️ Fixed notifications for broken game files.



Don’t forget to use the bug reporter! It really helps us track down and fix problems faster. Have an awesome weekend and keep the feedback flowing Survivors!



dzięki!

Berdol