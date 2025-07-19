 Skip to content
19 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 7

Really small patch that does things.

- Shed some extra light on the blender

- Fixed resolution not being saved & applied properly

- Split up resolution & refresh rate dropdowns

- Fixed quantum gaming

Changed files in this update

Windows 32-bit Depot 2707421
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 2707422
  • Loading history…
