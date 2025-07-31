Today’s Hot Fix fixes several issues related to Localization, Cosmetics, Gameplay, and more.

These changes will likely invalidate any saved Replay files made after the launch of the 2.1.3 update. Thank you to everyone who has submitted feedback; you can continue reporting any additional bugs by visiting the Relic Help Portal and submitting a new request.

General

Fixed an issue where Medics for the US Forces medical tents station and the Wehrmacht medical bunkers were not collecting casualties

Fixed an issue where the "Brewed Up" US Accolade challenge would not trigger correctly

Addressed several bugs and issues with Towing

Campaign

Fixed a soft lock on the campaign map related to the Aircraft Carrier not moving, and preventing any further actions

Localization

Fixed issues where credits were appearing in languages other than English

Improved contextual/missing translations for the Ukrainian and Russian languages after internal and community feedback

Cosmetics

Added Fallen Leaf Infantry and Team Weapon Bundle, Vehicle and Tank Bundle, and Ultimate Bundle to the store

Added the Blocking Force Infantry Bundle and the Ultimate Bundle to the store