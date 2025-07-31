Today’s Hot Fix fixes several issues related to Localization, Cosmetics, Gameplay, and more.
These changes will likely invalidate any saved Replay files made after the launch of the 2.1.3 update. Thank you to everyone who has submitted feedback; you can continue reporting any additional bugs by visiting the Relic Help Portal and submitting a new request.
General
Fixed an issue where Medics for the US Forces medical tents station and the Wehrmacht medical bunkers were not collecting casualties
Fixed an issue where the "Brewed Up" US Accolade challenge would not trigger correctly
Addressed several bugs and issues with Towing
Campaign
Fixed a soft lock on the campaign map related to the Aircraft Carrier not moving, and preventing any further actions
Localization
Fixed issues where credits were appearing in languages other than English
Improved contextual/missing translations for the Ukrainian and Russian languages after internal and community feedback
Cosmetics
Added Fallen Leaf Infantry and Team Weapon Bundle, Vehicle and Tank Bundle, and Ultimate Bundle to the store
Added the Blocking Force Infantry Bundle and the Ultimate Bundle to the store
Updated sorting order for several cosmetics and profile badges in the store and inventory
Changed files in this update