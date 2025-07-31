 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19281927 Edited 31 July 2025 – 16:46:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Today’s Hot Fix fixes several issues related to Localization, Cosmetics, Gameplay, and more.

These changes will likely invalidate any saved Replay files made after the launch of the 2.1.3 update. Thank you to everyone who has submitted feedback; you can continue reporting any additional bugs by visiting the Relic Help Portal and submitting a new request.

General

  • Fixed an issue where Medics for the US Forces medical tents station and the Wehrmacht medical bunkers were not collecting casualties 

  • Fixed an issue where the "Brewed Up" US Accolade challenge would not trigger correctly 

  • Addressed several bugs and issues with Towing

Campaign

  • Fixed a soft lock on the campaign map related to the Aircraft Carrier not moving, and preventing any further actions

Localization

  • Fixed issues where credits were appearing in languages other than English 

  • Improved contextual/missing translations for the Ukrainian and Russian languages after internal and community feedback 

Cosmetics

  • Added Fallen Leaf Infantry and Team Weapon Bundle, Vehicle and Tank Bundle, and Ultimate Bundle to the store 

  • Added the Blocking Force Infantry Bundle and the Ultimate Bundle to the store 

  • Updated sorting order for several cosmetics and profile badges in the store and inventory 

