Here is the changelog for the latest game version.
v1.0.2
Improved auto-aiming during combat — the vehicle will now temporarily attack the nearest enemy until the selected target is in range
"Nomads" events now offer better rewards
Fixed directional text errors in some rumors and job descriptions
v1.0.1
Hotfix for the black screen issue occurring when starting a new game
Forgotten Pasture: The first option now correctly triggers the "Black Billy" quest
Minor typo fixes
