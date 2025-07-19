 Skip to content
19 July 2025
v1.0.2

  • Improved auto-aiming during combat — the vehicle will now temporarily attack the nearest enemy until the selected target is in range

  • "Nomads" events now offer better rewards

  • Fixed directional text errors in some rumors and job descriptions

v1.0.1

  • Hotfix for the black screen issue occurring when starting a new game

  • Forgotten Pasture: The first option now correctly triggers the "Black Billy" quest

  • Minor typo fixes

