19 July 2025 Build 19281736 Edited 19 July 2025 – 04:33:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

⬖ Tier 1 Level 3 where many players experienced a progress wall is now 60% easier. This will apply to new Encounters.

⬖ Fixed game import/restore during offline time calculations.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3655581
Linux 64-bit Depot 3655582
