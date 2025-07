โ— NEW FEATURES โ—

Steam Deck ๐ŸŽฎ

Added 'Wishlist on Steam' buttons. Wishlist Inkborn on Steam! ๐Ÿ˜‰



๐ŸŒด QUALITY OF LIFE (QoL) ๐ŸŒด

Tome Bash combo has been improved visually.



Game Controller: It is possible to select available combos with right trigger.



Game Controller: UI hover sound is also being played when using controller.



Game Controller: Map legend can be toggled with D-pad down using the controller view.



๐Ÿ› BUG FIXES ๐Ÿ›

Game Controller: Chronicle tooltip is now properly displayed when using controller.



Fixed an issue with asian languages not displaying their glyphs. The issue persists to some extent in Chinese-Simplified translation.



Typing in text in feedback window should work properly both on Steam Deck and PC with mouse and keyboard.



Fixed a bug that caused some cards to be impossible to play when mixing mouse and game controller input.



Fixed appearance of quote reward card.



Combo flashcards now properly display values modified by Sharpness or Grammature.



Fixed an issue that would cause the game to get stuck when playing Is To Embrace It combo.



Fixed camera snapping while playing onboarding animation.



Fixed various potions descriptions.



Fixed an issue with white frame around the card being played.



๐Ÿ—’๏ธ All KNOWN ISSUES ๐Ÿ—’๏ธ

โš”๏ธ Combat & Cards

Mantis's devour animation is not aligned properly.



Missing animations for some combos.



Sometimes status icons are packed to close.



Wisdom Is My Guide combo has a visual artifact.



๐Ÿงญ Exploration & Map

Rare infinite loops during map generation.



FOV is incomplete - tiles not fully highlighted.



Game may freeze after traveling 4-11 nodes.



Lone Monk event may repeat.



Sometimes the closest nodes remain undiscovered.



Occasionally, moving to a new node does not reveal the Fog of War as expected.



The map appears fully zoomed in after exiting combat, regardless of previous zoom settings.



๐Ÿ™๏ธ City & UI

Upgrade screen highlights incorrect options.



Social buttons open in Steam browser instead of system one.



๐Ÿ“š Systems & Other

Supplements perk has no effect.



Bookbinding Press lacks animation feedback.



Some translations are missing in languages other than English.



Not all controller buttons are displayed.



โค๏ธ Stay close to Us โค๏ธ

๐Ÿ–‹๏ธWeโ€™ve just released the final update before tomorrowโ€™s Open Playtest!Thank you so much for all the feedback and bug reports youโ€™ve sent our way - whether through Discord, the beta survey, or the in-game feedback form. We truly appreciate your engagement. Itโ€™s not only helped us improve, but itโ€™s also given us the motivation (and fuel!) to keep pushing forward.Tomorrow is a big milestone - the beta will be open to everyone! And without a doubt, your support helped make that possible.๐Ÿ™Tell your friends and encourage others to try Inkborn this weekend - every share truly makes a difference.Thank you again, and see you in the playtest! ๐Ÿ'œ