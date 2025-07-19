 Skip to content
19 July 2025 Build 19281510 Edited 19 July 2025 – 09:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello Inkborns! 🖋️

We’ve just released the final update before tomorrow’s Open Playtest!

Thank you so much for all the feedback and bug reports you’ve sent our way - whether through Discord, the beta survey, or the in-game feedback form. We truly appreciate your engagement. It’s not only helped us improve Inkborn, but it’s also given us the motivation (and fuel!) to keep pushing forward.

Tomorrow is a big milestone - the beta will be open to everyone! And without a doubt, your support helped make that possible.

We’ve got one more small ask 🙏
Tell your friends and encourage others to try Inkborn this weekend - every share truly makes a difference.

Thank you again, and see you in the playtest! 💜



❗ NEW FEATURES ❗


Steam Deck 🎮

  • Added 'Wishlist on Steam' buttons. Wishlist Inkborn on Steam! 😉

🌴 QUALITY OF LIFE (QoL) 🌴

  • Tome Bash combo has been improved visually.
  • Game Controller: It is possible to select available combos with right trigger.
  • Game Controller: UI hover sound is also being played when using controller.
  • Game Controller: Map legend can be toggled with D-pad down using the controller view.

🐛 BUG FIXES 🐛

  • Game Controller: Chronicle tooltip is now properly displayed when using controller.
  • Fixed an issue with asian languages not displaying their glyphs. The issue persists to some extent in Chinese-Simplified translation.
  • Typing in text in feedback window should work properly both on Steam Deck and PC with mouse and keyboard.
  • Fixed a bug that caused some cards to be impossible to play when mixing mouse and game controller input.
  • Fixed appearance of quote reward card.
  • Combo flashcards now properly display values modified by Sharpness or Grammature.
  • Fixed an issue that would cause the game to get stuck when playing Is To Embrace It combo.
  • Fixed camera snapping while playing onboarding animation.
  • Fixed various potions descriptions.
  • Fixed an issue with white frame around the card being played.


🗒️ All KNOWN ISSUES 🗒️


⚔️ Combat & Cards

  • Mantis's devour animation is not aligned properly.
  • Missing animations for some combos.
  • Sometimes status icons are packed to close.
  • Wisdom Is My Guide combo has a visual artifact.

🧭 Exploration & Map

  • Rare infinite loops during map generation.
  • FOV is incomplete - tiles not fully highlighted.
  • Game may freeze after traveling 4-11 nodes.
  • Lone Monk event may repeat.
  • Sometimes the closest nodes remain undiscovered.
  • Occasionally, moving to a new node does not reveal the Fog of War as expected.
  • The map appears fully zoomed in after exiting combat, regardless of previous zoom settings.

🏙️ City & UI

  • Upgrade screen highlights incorrect options.
  • Social buttons open in Steam browser instead of system one.

📚 Systems & Other

  • Supplements perk has no effect.
  • Bookbinding Press lacks animation feedback.
  • Some translations are missing in languages other than English.
  • Not all controller buttons are displayed.



