I've realized that some players are experiencing issues with gold income, so I’ve decided to slightly tweak this aspect of the game. While the main sources of income — buildings and reputation — remain unchanged, the prices of crafted goods have been increased.
Additionally, a new research option and a new tier of trade goods have been added. These new goods are even more valuable but require shards to craft. This change should improve gold income in the early and mid-game, while also diversifying the ways to earn it.
A new tutorial section has also been added to highlight the different methods of making gold.
Patch 0.10.2.3 Crafting goods
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3214791
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update