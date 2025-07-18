I've realized that some players are experiencing issues with gold income, so I’ve decided to slightly tweak this aspect of the game. While the main sources of income — buildings and reputation — remain unchanged, the prices of crafted goods have been increased.



Additionally, a new research option and a new tier of trade goods have been added. These new goods are even more valuable but require shards to craft. This change should improve gold income in the early and mid-game, while also diversifying the ways to earn it.



A new tutorial section has also been added to highlight the different methods of making gold.

