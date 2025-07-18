 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 July 2025 Build 19281472 Edited 19 July 2025 – 00:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hotfix

  • Fixed the lighting and fog inconsistencies between scalability settings and DirectX 11 vs 12
  • Adjusted millipede steering sensitivity
  • Made the millipede even less likely to roll over
    • [*]Adjusted the logic for hiding from crows. You have to stay in cover for a certain amount of time before the crow attack will end.

    Changed files in this update

    Depot 3820031
    • Loading history…
    Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
    Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
    Open link