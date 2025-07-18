Patch for July 18th
Hotfix
Fixed the lighting and fog inconsistencies between scalability settings and DirectX 11 vs 12
Adjusted millipede steering sensitivity
Made the millipede even less likely to roll over[*]Adjusted the logic for hiding from crows. You have to stay in cover for a certain amount of time before the crow attack will end.
