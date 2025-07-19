New animations:

- New "explosion" visuals for attacks

- New Spell visuals: Big Wave, Dragon's Fury, Dragon's Lessons, Fertilizer, Fireball, Snow Queen's Splinter, Star Powder, Titan's Flowers, Transform Spells

- New visual for Aura characters (disabled in Settings -> Game -> Low Animation Mode)

- Added more animations to the Shield visual: distortion, shield break

- New Succubus visual



iOS: can choose to use lower resolution images for lower RAM usage



Balance:



Bearskin: 0x2 -> 1x2



Leprechaun/Broonie added: Every 5 goods/evils you buy, gain 1 gold.



Cheshire Cat & Dionysus added: Greetings: gain 1 free roll



Odin: doesn't waste spell discount on free spells





Bored Farmboy: Extra food to Farmers 2/2 -> 2/1





Playful Oslo changed to: Walk 2: Entrance: Give me and the Animal or Farmer on my left +2/2 Food. [space] My buff increases by +1/1 for two every Animals on your board.





Tinkerbell: Level 4 -> 3. Quest Goal 60 -> 70, Odyssey 50 -> 70



Tick Tock Clock: added Odyssey (can repeat quest)





Herding Dog added: Also give your characters without Food half of my buff for the fight.





Good Boy: Buffs by 100% -> 75% and buffing 3 -> 4 characters



Yggdrasil: Mana cost 1 -> 0. Aura is now based on current -> max hp





Treasure Factory: reduced gold cost to level + 0. Additionally gives another treasure slot permanently.





Future Vision: 6 -> 5 gold.



Fertilizer: If they are a Plant, give their slot Sunlight 2 -> Increase my buff by +0/2 for every Plant you have.



New art:



Sir Galahad by Poneti



Fixes:



Fixed: Shadowlord transform now correctly removes the Aura stats



Fixed Alice tags + Atlantis not working



Fixed Alice Good/Evil tags on Mermatey didn't work



Fixed: Tournament timer on the title screen was not accounting for timezones



Improved performance: Some objects are spawned when needed instead of being always spawned on the character object (particles, icons, images)



Added small delay for opening the item box so it doesn't open unintentionally



Fixed Angel Feather visual



New patch 0.1.56 is out on Steam. Mobile coming the next days. Optimized requests with unchanged data