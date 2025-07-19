 Skip to content
19 July 2025 Build 19281446 Edited 19 July 2025 – 14:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New patch 0.1.56 is out on Steam :)
Mobile coming the next days.
Huge thanks to @IHSB15 @synesthesia for brainstorming new ideas and balance changes :heart:

New:
  • New animations:
    - New "explosion" visuals for attacks
    - New Spell visuals: Big Wave, Dragon's Fury, Dragon's Lessons, Fertilizer, Fireball, Snow Queen's Splinter, Star Powder, Titan's Flowers, Transform Spells
    - New visual for Aura characters (disabled in Settings -> Game -> Low Animation Mode)
    - Added more animations to the Shield visual: distortion, shield break
    - New Succubus visual
  • iOS: can choose to use lower resolution images for lower RAM usage

    Balance:
  • Bearskin: 0x2 -> 1x2
  • Leprechaun/Broonie added: Every 5 goods/evils you buy, gain 1 gold.
  • Cheshire Cat & Dionysus added: Greetings: gain 1 free roll
  • Odin: doesn't waste spell discount on free spells

  • Bored Farmboy: Extra food to Farmers 2/2 -> 2/1

  • Playful Oslo changed to: Walk 2: Entrance: Give me and the Animal or Farmer on my left +2/2 Food. [space] My buff increases by +1/1 for two every Animals on your board.

  • Tinkerbell: Level 4 -> 3. Quest Goal 60 -> 70, Odyssey 50 -> 70
  • Tick Tock Clock: added Odyssey (can repeat quest)

  • Herding Dog added: Also give your characters without Food half of my buff for the fight.

  • Good Boy: Buffs by 100% -> 75% and buffing 3 -> 4 characters
  • Yggdrasil: Mana cost 1 -> 0. Aura is now based on current -> max hp

  • Treasure Factory: reduced gold cost to level + 0. Additionally gives another treasure slot permanently.

  • Future Vision: 6 -> 5 gold.
  • Fertilizer: If they are a Plant, give their slot Sunlight 2 -> Increase my buff by +0/2 for every Plant you have.

    New art:
  • Sir Galahad by Poneti

    Fixes:
  • Fixed: Shadowlord transform now correctly removes the Aura stats
  • Fixed Alice tags + Atlantis not working
  • Fixed Alice Good/Evil tags on Mermatey didn't work
  • Fixed: Tournament timer on the title screen was not accounting for timezones
  • Improved performance: Some objects are spawned when needed instead of being always spawned on the character object (particles, icons, images)
  • Added small delay for opening the item box so it doesn't open unintentionally
  • Fixed Angel Feather visual
    • [*] Optimized requests with unchanged data

