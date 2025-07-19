 Skip to content
19 July 2025 Build 19281429 Edited 19 July 2025 – 02:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you for joining our first open beta! We've pushed an update which addresses some issues you've reported:
  • Fixed a bug where you could could get stuck walking at a weird angle on Odin Shell after kicking or evading
  • Fixed the Help, I'm stuck button
  • Allowed clients to buy furniture and upgrades that were questline gated
  • Removed pachinko machine from Vaults of Odin Shell - the real one is found elsewhere on Odin Shell, not in the dungeon
  • You can no longer move the Loot Portal and accidentally end up with a second copy when returning to the base
  • Fixed a message getting stuck on the screen after using F8 to Report a Bug

