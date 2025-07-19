- Fixed a bug where you could could get stuck walking at a weird angle on Odin Shell after kicking or evading
- Fixed the Help, I'm stuck button
- Allowed clients to buy furniture and upgrades that were questline gated
- Removed pachinko machine from Vaults of Odin Shell - the real one is found elsewhere on Odin Shell, not in the dungeon
- You can no longer move the Loot Portal and accidentally end up with a second copy when returning to the base
- Fixed a message getting stuck on the screen after using F8 to Report a Bug
Open Beta 1 - Patch 1
