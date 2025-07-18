New Feedback

I've been getting a lot of really great feedback since releasing the game yesterday, and I wanted to get some of it into the game as quickly as possible. A few of these things may need some refinement over the next few days/weeks, and some of the new features can only be used if you edit the configuration file for now. More about that later...

Classic Dungeons

You can activate this in the configuration file. It is only for normal mode, and will not effect roguelike mode. Activating Classic Dungeons will prevent the game from saving while you are in a dungeon. You will still be able to save the game outside of dungeons as usual. This was a feature I tried during Early Access, but everyone complained that it would be bad, so I backtracked from that decision. But for anyone who wants a more tense experience, you can try it.

Retro Camera

Activate in the config file if you want. Some players complained that the 3D camera movement in dungeons was making them dizzy. So I added this option to allow the camera to "teleport" instantly instead of moving through the level, much like the old dungeon crawlers of the 1980s used to do.

High Contrast Mode

Also relegated to the config file, I really don't like the look of this, but some folks asked for a higher contrast game window. Early versions of this game had a higher contrast, but it was very hard on the eyes. Still it may be helpful for some players.

QuickSlots!

Probably the biggest new feature of this update, you now have 3 "quickslots" that allow you to assign a different supply item to each. For now only supplies can be assigned, and the slots are controlled by the number keys 1-3. There is no menu access or controller buttons for quickslots, so it's only available to keyboard players.



To assign an item to a quickslot, open your inventory and read the instructions at the top.





Basically select an item and press 1, 2 or 3 on your keyboard to assign the item. When you are not in your inventory, pressing 1, 2 or 3 will "use" the item assigned to that key. By default 1 is set to Torch, 2 is set to Bandage and 3 is set to Cup of Tea. If you don't have any of the assigned items, it will inform you in the action log.

Bug Fixes

Treasure Charts were messed up and would crumble when you tried to use them, these should work now.

Dying by bashing yourself into a door will now provide the correct end of game message.

Saving a game during an encounter and reloading in order to escape that encounter no longer works :) Nice try people!

Some menu hotkeys were working during combat which should not have been.

How to Update Settings

If you want to try any of the options mentioned above, follow these instructions. Go to:

"C:\\Users\\-your username-\\AppData\\Local\\Cyclopean" and open "Options_6.cfg".



Near the bottom you will see these entries:

HIGH CONTRAST,0

RETRO CAM,0

CLASSIC DUNGEONS,0

QUICK-SLOTS,305 304 301



Change them (as needed) to:

HIGH CONTRAST,1

RETRO CAM,-1

CLASSIC DUNGEONS,1

QUICK-SLOTS,305 304 301 <---Don't touch these, you can assign them in-game

And that's it!



Again, don't set high contrast mode unless you really need to, my advice.

You can also set RETRO CAM to 1, and it will disable camera smoothing in the overworld, but I felt it looked too jarring. So setting it to -1 will allow the camera to move smoothly in the overworld, but not in dungeons.







