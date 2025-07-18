 Skip to content
18 July 2025 Build 19281262 Edited 18 July 2025 – 23:19:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

NEW

+ Now playable with joysticks! Just plug in and enjoy. Keyboard or joystick controls are displayed in the "Settings" menu.

FIXES

+ The Sorrow Fairy's shield has been fixed;

+ Wizards' magic explosion has been nerfed.

