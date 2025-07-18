Hello, interns!

As you may know, Rhythm Doctor allows you play through its Story Mode in 2-Player Co-Op. After selecting a level, use the left and right arrow keys to toggle between 1-Player and 2-Player before pressing "Start!"

With today's update, we've made improvements to 2-Player Co-Op across the board in Story Mode. Certain levels' gameplay have been tweaked to make them more fun for 2-Player, tutorials have been reworked to better include both players, and some dialogue will be changed when playing in 2-Player.

We're still hard at work on Act 6, the next chapter of Story Mode. We hope you enjoy these patches in the meantime!

Go grab a friend and see if they can survive Act 5 nightshifts with you.

You can view the full patch notes here.

A lot of this update is thanks to two new team members! We have GDColon working on Programming and Level Design (he handled a lot of the 2P level changes), and thefinals as a Summer Programming Intern! Couldn't have done it without them joining us.

🎮 Main Game Changes

Tweaked the design of the pause menu and reorganized some settings

Added a first-time setup menu when beginning the game

Added an option for “Detailed Discord Presence” Allows you to customize if and when Discord displays level names on your activity status

Added an option for muting the game in the background

Added a sound glossary submenu that allows you to preview and learn about each game sound

Gameplay sounds in 2P mode are automatically panned left/right depending on player position (The strength of this can be adjusted in the new advanced audio settings submenu)

Fixed being able to click pause menu buttons with the mouse when inputs should be disabled

Fixed certain camera movements revealing off-screen hands

Fixed hold catching behavior for certain hits

Various sound adjustments across Story Mode

Various optimizations and performance improvements during gameplay, especially in levels with plenty of image assets and/or RDCode

👥 2-Player Story Improvements

This update tweaked, polished, and reworked the 2P variants for many story levels and their tutorials!

Most tutorial levels now alternate between Player 1 and 2

Many levels now contain a “Switch!” cue to announce player changes

Added new clap sounds for Player 2

Fixed certain tutorials (such as 5-X) looping endlessly in 2P mode, and CPU-controlled rows not working

Fixed several issues with hand positioning when playing with swapped sides

1-1: Offbeat section now alternates between P1 and P2

1-1N: Beats now alternate between both Samurai rows

1-2: New section in tutorial to teach switch cue, row switch timings adjusted

1-2N: 2P chart overhauled entirely

1-XN: Fixed P2 beat sound being too loud

2-1, 2-1N: Made the SVT beats funkier

2-3: Fixed mistake bubble not appearing for P2

3-1, 3-1N, 3-2, 3-2N: Adjusted row assignments and switches

3-3N: Added row switches throughout the level

5-2: 2P chart overhauled entirely

5-2N: Tutorial changed to be consistent with the special 2P gameplay

1-CNY, 1-BOO: Added 2P charts

Various bugfixes and visual improvements

📝 Level Editor

Added Custom Shake event

Added Reorder Row and Reorder Sprite events

Added Blend Sprite event

Added speed and intensity control to Wavy Rows VFX preset

Added a button to test how the preview song loops

Changed keyboard shortcuts for many events to be cleaner and consistent across tabs

Moved location of the bookmark navigation buttons

Added Fisheye VFX preset

Added more hover tooltips to many events, especially Sound ones

Added 2P and alt characters to the character picker

Added indicators to collab and custom characters in the character picker

Added duration preview to Sprite and Room events

Added "Switch", "Watch", and "Listen" voice cues to Say Ready Get Set Go event

Added Shake Type option to Shake event

Added the ability to disable all color and opacity fields in Custom Flash, which causes them to automatically use the current flash color

Added a text effect picker to Show Dialogue event

Added "One or Two Players" option to Change Player Rows event

Added Player Two variants of all Clap Sounds.

Added speed and ease options to Text Explosion event

Added custom text input to Play Expression event

Added mistake count to the "No Event Selected" panel

Added navigational undo/redo keybinds (J and K) which scroll to previous locations without affecting history

Improvements made to scrubbing

Tweaked the order of the properties in Custom Flash and changed its opacity inputs to use a slider

Fixed Volume, Pitch, and Pan getting reset or overwritten in Sound tab events

Fixed dark colors on Show Comment

Fixed custom character animation speed so it correctly scales with visual speed

Fixed tags and conditionals not working correctly with Set Row X and certain sound events

Removed the colons after all editor property names for consistency

📋 Level Editor (advanced)

Added the ability to bulk-edit the tags for events

Added an option for tagged events to also be run normally

Added special \[mimic] and \[nomimic] tags which affect shadow row behaviour

Added several new mistake and judgement-related RDCode variables

Added support for “Not” and “IIf” (ternary operators) in RDCode expressions

Added “noPopHitstrips” and “noHitParticles” mods

Added negative indexing support for custom character loopStart value (e.g. loopStart of -2 means second-last frame)

Added negative relative bar support for Set Play Style event

Scrubbing past tagged events no longer triggers them (can be re-enabled with the “runTaggedEventsWhileScrubbing” legacy mod)

Improved showHitstripOnlyOnActiveBeats mod behavior

Okay! That was a lot to type.

Once again, we're hard at work on Act 6, so we're very thankful for your patience. We're happy with how the game is shaping up as we get closer to the 1.0. We'll have more info about that in the coming months.

Thanks for playing!

