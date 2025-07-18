Ren'Py Fixes

Updated to the latest Fix branch version to deal with any potential engine bugs.

Biography/Character Profiles

Rewrote this section a bit. Before, there were 95 rpyc that were used only once and stayed in memory. I have reduced this to one JSON that is read once and put into objects. This should help with some of the initialization time because part of it is loading all the rpycs into memory.:)

Kimmy in the Gym with the Werewolves

If there is only one who may go after Kimmy, it will only show that. Fixed an issue where it would play the last video (and may affect other areas that would have this type of issue).

N1 Josh Scene

A bug was introduced where it couldn't find an image. This was due to a space in dictionary (Python sees "Python is great" and "Python is great " differently, so this was the cause of the problem. Space had been deleted, and now it plays without an issue.

Translations Not Working in Menus

I have change screen navigation (which has the begin, continue, etc) so that they are translated. :)