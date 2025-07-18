 Skip to content
This patch includes balance changes to the Shield Splitter challenge and Hero's set, multiple bug fixes, and adjustments to Chinese translations. These fixes address issues with item effects, replay display, UI elements, missing animations and music, and a mouse jitter bug. It also updates the intro cutscene text, swaps two challenge rewards, and resolves a tracking issue with kingmaker champion wins.

Now that He is Coming is in Early Access, we'd love to know what you think in a Steam review. Whether it's feedback, what you enjoy, or anything that comes to mind. Simply put, that means your voice matters. We're reading through every review to help prioritize our updates.

Update #01 - Early Fixes, Balance Tweaks, and Localization Pass

  • Adjusted Chinese translations
  • Shield splitter challenge reduced 15 -> 10 armor
  • Fixed Cold resistance having the wrong trigger point
  • Fixed Double-plated vest not triggering
  • Adjusted intro cutscene ending text
  • Hero's set 1/1/1 -> 2/2/2
  • Fixed replay displaying the wrong player name
  • Fixed Item description popup stays on screen after challenge reward
  • Fixed Miniboss encounter missing intro animation and unique music
  • Fixed mouse jitter bug
  • Swapped challenge rewards for "Redwood Sentinel" and "Stone Cold"
  • Fixed an issue where the kingmaker champions' wins sometimes would not increment

He is Coming Wiki

If you'd like to learn more about He is Coming, check out our wiki. If you'd like to become a contributor, contact Marcello (Hooded Horse) in our community Discord.

How to Report Bugs

If you run into any issues, contact us at: contact@chronocle.com or join our Discord server where you can report the issue in our bug report forum.

Please describe your issue and provide your save file. Find your save file here:

%UserProfile%/AppData/LocalLow/Chronocle/He Is Coming

He is Coming Community

Join the He is Coming community on Discord and Reddit to discuss the game, share tips, tricks, and share screenshots.

