- user-defined input map in options
- turned on debug build for logging and asserts
- remove godosteam lib from itch build
- paste seed button in galaxy setup
- more uniform star color distribution
- adjusted alert dialog positions
- fixed z-layering in planets and colonies interfaces
- bugfixes and tweaks
v0.8.4-beta
