18 July 2025 Build 19281052 Edited 18 July 2025 – 23:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue with rocks, arrows, and similar items not fitting in vehicle spaces properly.
  • Fixed an issue with the above not respecting multipickup/multidrop.
  • Fixed an issue with pickaxes throwing error messafes.
  • Perception now contributes 7% more to your night vision radius.
  • Updated chargen to show more and better information in the helptext for stats.
  • Made some items (makeshift bandages, coffee, tea, cigarettes, joints, basic food items, clean water) craftable regardless of how bad your morale gets. This should make addiction withdrawals slightly more bearable.
  • Fixed some inconsistencies with longcoat coverage.
  • Monsters now take less damage from fire and more damage from falls.
  • Zombies are no longer immune to being blinded by tear gas, though it will not stun them.
  • Updated monster acid armor to properly defend against the corroding damage from splash attacks. Generally speaking, robots have a lot of acid armor, kevlar/etc. zombies have quite a bit, arthropods have some, and skeletal zombies have a little. In most cases, this is not outright immunity, just reduced duration and potency.
  • Fixed a ton of quests which were failing to spawn objectives, were auto-completing due to a bad date comparison, or had similar minor issues.
  • Fixed the spawns for most scenarios. This includes adding improved spawn conditions for things like Car Crash as well as removing the ice/frozen labs from the lab start scenarios, as these were generally not survivable.

