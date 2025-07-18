- Fixed an issue with rocks, arrows, and similar items not fitting in vehicle spaces properly.
- Fixed an issue with the above not respecting multipickup/multidrop.
- Fixed an issue with pickaxes throwing error messafes.
- Perception now contributes 7% more to your night vision radius.
- Updated chargen to show more and better information in the helptext for stats.
- Made some items (makeshift bandages, coffee, tea, cigarettes, joints, basic food items, clean water) craftable regardless of how bad your morale gets. This should make addiction withdrawals slightly more bearable.
- Fixed some inconsistencies with longcoat coverage.
- Monsters now take less damage from fire and more damage from falls.
- Zombies are no longer immune to being blinded by tear gas, though it will not stun them.
- Updated monster acid armor to properly defend against the corroding damage from splash attacks. Generally speaking, robots have a lot of acid armor, kevlar/etc. zombies have quite a bit, arthropods have some, and skeletal zombies have a little. In most cases, this is not outright immunity, just reduced duration and potency.
- Fixed a ton of quests which were failing to spawn objectives, were auto-completing due to a bad date comparison, or had similar minor issues.
- Fixed the spawns for most scenarios. This includes adding improved spawn conditions for things like Car Crash as well as removing the ice/frozen labs from the lab start scenarios, as these were generally not survivable.
Patch notes 7-18-2025
