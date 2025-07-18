This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

**July 2025**

Over the past two weeks, we've made key advancements in internationalization and new features. Below, we'll share the most significant updates:

## 🧰 Developer Tools: Index Creation

- Updated and refactored the `IndexByLanguage.bas` file to better handle localized data.

- Added an **automatic index creator by language**, facilitating future content expansions.

- Minor changes to forms (`Form1.frm`) and project files to improve maintainability and consistency.

- All **spells now have multilingual support** for names and descriptions.

- Fixed inconsistent and duplicate translations in index files.

- Fixed bugs related to **NPC display names**.

- Improved internal spell name processing to ensure proper localization by language.

---

## 🌍 Multilanguage Support

Argentum Online now supports more than one language!

- Added translation support for NPC, item, spell, and quest names and descriptions.

- The website now automatically remembers your preferred language.

- Improved display of translated items on both desktop and mobile.

- The wiki and perk pages are now also translated.

This change opens the door to a more global community.

---

## 🛠️ Visual Improvements and Fixes

- Improved design for the character sales and details section in the user dashboard.

- Improved mobile navigation and fixed a bug in the language switcher.

- Fixed confusing text and **clearer error messages**.

- Removed duplicate translations and added missing ones.

- Added an **animated marquee** with the owners visible during the process.

---

## Coming Soon - 🏠 Player-to-Player House Swapping

A long-awaited feature is coming: **house swapping**.

- New system for **exchanging properties**.

- A **confirmation screen with the exchange cost** is now displayed.

We continue working to improve your experience in Argentum Online. Thank you for joining us 🚀