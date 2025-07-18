**July 2025**
Over the past two weeks, we've made key advancements in internationalization and new features. Below, we'll share the most significant updates:
## 🧰 Developer Tools: Index Creation
- Updated and refactored the `IndexByLanguage.bas` file to better handle localized data.
- Added an **automatic index creator by language**, facilitating future content expansions.
- Minor changes to forms (`Form1.frm`) and project files to improve maintainability and consistency.
- All **spells now have multilingual support** for names and descriptions.
- Fixed inconsistent and duplicate translations in index files.
- Fixed bugs related to **NPC display names**.
- Improved internal spell name processing to ensure proper localization by language.
---
## 🌍 Multilanguage Support
Argentum Online now supports more than one language!
- Added translation support for NPC, item, spell, and quest names and descriptions.
- The website now automatically remembers your preferred language.
- Improved display of translated items on both desktop and mobile.
- The wiki and perk pages are now also translated.
This change opens the door to a more global community.
---
## 🛠️ Visual Improvements and Fixes
- Improved design for the character sales and details section in the user dashboard.
- Improved mobile navigation and fixed a bug in the language switcher.
- Fixed confusing text and **clearer error messages**.
- Removed duplicate translations and added missing ones.
- Added an **animated marquee** with the owners visible during the process.
---
## Coming Soon - 🏠 Player-to-Player House Swapping
A long-awaited feature is coming: **house swapping**.
- New system for **exchanging properties**.
- A **confirmation screen with the exchange cost** is now displayed.
We continue working to improve your experience in Argentum Online. Thank you for joining us 🚀
Changed depots in beta branch