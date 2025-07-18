New - Reawaken Level 2+ can now reserve slots in the main inventory

- Floor 125 cutscene

- 10 new days of dialogue after cutscene

- Farm automation mechanic



Adjustments - Last Played info on save file now updates each second

- Removed Reawaken bonus for ¢

- Orc Reincarnation is now hidden until first Orc quest is completed

- Adjusted last line of Orc unlock quest to indicate that orcs will appear at the Ranch

- Orcs can now be paid early to refresh their time

- Items in reserved slots, equipped gear, and held items can no longer be sold when Sell Mode is enabled

- Anvil slots now specify the stat they improve on hover

- Reduced background music transition time



Bug Fixes - New crops and level 2 potions can now be sold

- Log now hides and shows again when talking to Holden to open inventory

- Settings now stays open when looping or leaving cave

- Orc Loot Time Remaining can no longer go negative

- Holden can now be interacted with from the side after returning to village

- Obtaining shovel can now be done with left click again

- Interactable cutscenes now accept left click again

- Enchanting cutscene now triggers correctly

- “Harvest before Fertilizing” note now correctly on separate line

- Fixed Reincarnation-related achievements