New- Reawaken Level 2+ can now reserve slots in the main inventory
- Floor 125 cutscene
- 10 new days of dialogue after cutscene
- Farm automation mechanic
Adjustments- Last Played info on save file now updates each second
- Removed Reawaken bonus for ¢
- Orc Reincarnation is now hidden until first Orc quest is completed
- Adjusted last line of Orc unlock quest to indicate that orcs will appear at the Ranch
- Orcs can now be paid early to refresh their time
- Items in reserved slots, equipped gear, and held items can no longer be sold when Sell Mode is enabled
- Anvil slots now specify the stat they improve on hover
- Reduced background music transition time
Bug Fixes- New crops and level 2 potions can now be sold
- Log now hides and shows again when talking to Holden to open inventory
- Settings now stays open when looping or leaving cave
- Orc Loot Time Remaining can no longer go negative
- Holden can now be interacted with from the side after returning to village
- Obtaining shovel can now be done with left click again
- Interactable cutscenes now accept left click again
- Enchanting cutscene now triggers correctly
- “Harvest before Fertilizing” note now correctly on separate line
- Fixed Reincarnation-related achievements
