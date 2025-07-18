Changelog:

[Features] New cosmetics for both the player and the NPCs. Also includes a dressing room with a mirror in the Main Hub so you can actually see what you look like.



Also includes a dressing room with a mirror in the Main Hub so you can actually see what you look like. Spectator camera. This can either be controlled with the keyboard by a person at the PC or it can be set to follow the player.





[Changes]

Slides and bolts should move/animate more reliably when fired



Slightly adjusted player body movement to look better on the spectator screen and in front of the mirror



[Fixes]

Scopes should no longer break (again)





[Hotfixes]

Fixed agent glasses forcing you against the ground





This was supposed to be a small update with only a spectator camera but I didn't like the way the player looked, so smooth and shiny... So I wound up making a whole cosmetic overhaul, including new hats for both enemies and the player, different glasses for both and a few new outfits, that now have to be purchased. This adds a ton of variety and personality to the enemies so your odds of seeing the "same" NPC are much lower now.Anyway, now that the framework is in place, making new cosmetics should be a breeze and further additions are to be expected.