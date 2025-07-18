Anyway, now that the framework is in place, making new cosmetics should be a breeze and further additions are to be expected.
Changelog:
- New cosmetics for both the player and the NPCs. Also includes a dressing room with a mirror in the Main Hub so you can actually see what you look like.
- Spectator camera. This can either be controlled with the keyboard by a person at the PC or it can be set to follow the player.
[Changes]
- Slightly increased the force needed to break a neck when it isn't held
- Slides and bolts should move/animate more reliably when fired
- Slightly adjusted player body movement to look better on the spectator screen and in front of the mirror
- Gave Manuel LaBeaur overalls to wear
[Fixes]
- Scopes should no longer break (again)
[Hotfixes]
- Fixed agent glasses forcing you against the ground
Changed files in this update