We’ve just released a patch to fix an issue affecting the Meow Moments: Welcome to Campus scene.



When we added the new Music Festival scene, we unintentionally replaced Welcome to Campus with a faulty version. Players who entered the scene during this period may have encountered a purple background, missing balloons, and some missing characters.



The original version of Welcome to Campus has now been restored and should work correctly again.



⚠️ Important: Only players who started the Welcome to Campus scene between July 16 and July 18 will need to restart the scene, which will reset progress for that scene. We’re very sorry for the inconvenience.



Thank you so much for playing Meow Moments: Celebrating Together and for your continued support. Your feedback means a lot to us! 💛🐾