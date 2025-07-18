 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 July 2025 Build 19280833 Edited 18 July 2025 – 22:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- user-defined input map in options
- turned on debug build for logging and asserts
- remove godosteam lib from itch build
- paste seed button in galaxy setup
- more uniform star color distribution
- adjusted alert dialog positions
- fixed z-layering in planets and colonies interfaces
- bugfixes and tweaks

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3881631
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link