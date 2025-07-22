Hello Fellow Rally Racers,

As many of you noticed, Old School Rally was briefly unavailable on the Steam Store due to a DMCA takedown notice.

We’re happy to share that after a thorough review by Valve's DMCA team, Old School Rally is now back online!

For those interested, the full details of the situation can be found here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2824660/discussions/0/590651049589629945/

To prevent further disruptions, we've temporarily removed several car models from the game. You might notice some cars currently marked like this:

The development team has been hard at work behind the scenes, already replacing two of the affected models, with three more set to return within the next 24 hours. We aim to bring all the missing cars back into the game with entirely new, original models over the next 3–4 weeks, minimizing disruptions to the rally experience.

However, unfortunately, we must acknowledge that this change has impacted our creative community—workshop custom liveries created for the affected cars will no longer be compatible and will expire.

However, we deeply value the talent and passion of our community creators. Once the replacement work wraps up, we're planning a special Workshop contest specifically for the newly replaced models once they're all back in the game. We would greatly appreciate your support and creativity!

We sincerely apologize for this unexpected interruption. Throughout this challenging episode, your incredible support and enthusiasm have truly inspired and motivated our team. Rest assured, once we're fully past this bump, Old School Rally will continue improving, heading towards an exciting Full Release across all platforms and beyond.

Thank you once again for your patience, support, and understanding!

The Old School Rally Team