v0.573
- Changed Ice Jug/Water Jug Sibling Counting such that when stopped (X) they still count toward the sibling count for Clay Jugs.
- The problem was that when people made cold rooms and stopped pallets of Ice Jugs, those Ice Jugs no longer counted as siblings and more Clay Jugs were crafted.
v0.574
- Fixed livestock on Longer Lifespans getting pregnant again as soon as the previous babies are born instead of waiting until the babies are 50% grown.
v0.575
- Changed item counting such that all stopped items count toward supply count, not just Clay Jugs from v0.573
Changed files in this update