21 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

v0.573

  • Changed Ice Jug/Water Jug Sibling Counting such that when stopped (X) they still count toward the sibling count for Clay Jugs.
  • The problem was that when people made cold rooms and stopped pallets of Ice Jugs, those Ice Jugs no longer counted as siblings and more Clay Jugs were crafted.


v0.574

  • Fixed livestock on Longer Lifespans getting pregnant again as soon as the previous babies are born instead of waiting until the babies are 50% grown.


v0.575

  • Changed item counting such that all stopped items count toward supply count, not just Clay Jugs from v0.573


Changed files in this update

