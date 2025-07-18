 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 July 2025 Build 19280746 Edited 18 July 2025 – 21:59:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Early Access .8013

--- Features ---

  • Town festivals (Camilla - Founders Day)

  • New Palmshore town build - Flea Market (Including expanded town and buildings) with 2 new shops

  • Camillia NPCs schedules upgrade (Rain, Weekend), quests added and new cutscenes

--- Other Changes ---

  • Auto-Rotation for landscape left/right in mobile added

  • Auto-Sort now combines like items

  • Junk items get a fun catch dialog

  • Achievement icon changed : Skills & Ranching

  • Achievements fixed: Fishing fervor, Defcon, Support Master, Elemental Guru, Aquatic Monsters, Contractor, Expert Tamer, In the rough, Mayor's Right Hand, Quest Quencher, Raider Rumble, Rancher, Ranch Hand, Element House, Skill Arbitor, Skill Novice, Tactician, Whoa Bro, Move Maestro, All buildings Achs, Alchemist, Sommelier, Taste Tester, You can cook, Swap Fest, Waterhorse, Apples

  • Breezeke hit box too large (Can't walk above them)

  • Silos now process grass -> hay every 5 minutes in game time. Max grass and max grain can be stored or processed based on current level cap.

  • Isabella (Camillia) sprite change

  • Revive now takes farmable mushrooms. Wild mushrooms (red) icon change and name

  • Quests can now require quality and weight (fish) to finish, some needed can also only be completed when the NPC is in the same schedule as recieved.

  • Lamps now have an increased light range

  • NPCs can only be gifted twice a week (from everyday). Sometimes they will send thank you mail when gifting twice.

--- Items ---

  • Fish Tanks (LG, Tall) Can contain fish and decorative items, 21 total

  • Goop (Used for fishing junk)

  • Barrel, Microwave, Billiards Triangle

  • Founders Set (Wallpaper, Painting, Wall Light, Planter, Statue, Blueberry Waffles, Plushie)

  • Aptitude Potions: Increases aptitude of Chronomon permanently (blue stats)

--- Balancing ---

  • Accuracy of hits altered to be more forgiving and better random odds

--- Controls ---

  • Unable to open main menu after exiting the shop

  • Shop auto clicks to purchase another item after closing from purchase

  • Encyclopedia navigation issues

  • Map navigation from Palmshore inside not set

--- Bugs ---

  • Some items don't auto-stack when picking up

  • Black areas in map in Camillia when zoomed all the way out

  • Silo filling feedboxes does not subtract from silo grain amount

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 2370422
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link