Early Access .8013



--- Features ---

New Palmshore town build - Flea Market (Including expanded town and buildings) with 2 new shops

--- Other Changes ---

Auto-Rotation for landscape left/right in mobile added

Auto-Sort now combines like items

Junk items get a fun catch dialog

Achievement icon changed : Skills & Ranching

Achievements fixed: Fishing fervor, Defcon, Support Master, Elemental Guru, Aquatic Monsters, Contractor, Expert Tamer, In the rough, Mayor's Right Hand, Quest Quencher, Raider Rumble, Rancher, Ranch Hand, Element House, Skill Arbitor, Skill Novice, Tactician, Whoa Bro, Move Maestro, All buildings Achs, Alchemist, Sommelier, Taste Tester, You can cook, Swap Fest, Waterhorse, Apples

Breezeke hit box too large (Can't walk above them)

Silos now process grass -> hay every 5 minutes in game time. Max grass and max grain can be stored or processed based on current level cap.

Isabella (Camillia) sprite change

Revive now takes farmable mushrooms. Wild mushrooms (red) icon change and name

Quests can now require quality and weight (fish) to finish, some needed can also only be completed when the NPC is in the same schedule as recieved.

Lamps now have an increased light range