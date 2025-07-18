Early Access .8013
--- Features ---
Town festivals (Camilla - Founders Day)
New Palmshore town build - Flea Market (Including expanded town and buildings) with 2 new shops
Camillia NPCs schedules upgrade (Rain, Weekend), quests added and new cutscenes
--- Other Changes ---
Auto-Rotation for landscape left/right in mobile added
Auto-Sort now combines like items
Junk items get a fun catch dialog
Achievement icon changed : Skills & Ranching
Achievements fixed: Fishing fervor, Defcon, Support Master, Elemental Guru, Aquatic Monsters, Contractor, Expert Tamer, In the rough, Mayor's Right Hand, Quest Quencher, Raider Rumble, Rancher, Ranch Hand, Element House, Skill Arbitor, Skill Novice, Tactician, Whoa Bro, Move Maestro, All buildings Achs, Alchemist, Sommelier, Taste Tester, You can cook, Swap Fest, Waterhorse, Apples
Breezeke hit box too large (Can't walk above them)
Silos now process grass -> hay every 5 minutes in game time. Max grass and max grain can be stored or processed based on current level cap.
Isabella (Camillia) sprite change
Revive now takes farmable mushrooms. Wild mushrooms (red) icon change and name
Quests can now require quality and weight (fish) to finish, some needed can also only be completed when the NPC is in the same schedule as recieved.
Lamps now have an increased light range
NPCs can only be gifted twice a week (from everyday). Sometimes they will send thank you mail when gifting twice.
--- Items ---
Fish Tanks (LG, Tall) Can contain fish and decorative items, 21 total
Goop (Used for fishing junk)
Barrel, Microwave, Billiards Triangle
Founders Set (Wallpaper, Painting, Wall Light, Planter, Statue, Blueberry Waffles, Plushie)
Aptitude Potions: Increases aptitude of Chronomon permanently (blue stats)
--- Balancing ---
Accuracy of hits altered to be more forgiving and better random odds
--- Controls ---
Unable to open main menu after exiting the shop
Shop auto clicks to purchase another item after closing from purchase
Encyclopedia navigation issues
Map navigation from Palmshore inside not set
--- Bugs ---
Some items don't auto-stack when picking up
Black areas in map in Camillia when zoomed all the way out
Silo filling feedboxes does not subtract from silo grain amount
