* When loading captured bases, flag pole should now update too.



* When taking enemy bases, the defensive structures will now also change faction and spawn defenders (same as when loading game with captured bases after Update 25.



* Defensive structures can now spawn more soldiers to replace dead ones (unless they’ve been destroyed).



* When loading game, soldiers spawning in bases and not part of a squad will now spawn a few seconds later so bases captured has time to load first.



* Soldiers now have slightly reduced close quarter alertness/detection.



* Player forward movement speed very slightly reduced.



* BTR60 and M113 should no longer be able to fire MG after being destroyed.



* Danang AB updated (shooting range, obstacle course, mess hall, base radio in HQ, hidden Stoner63, L1A1, more field manuals & special items etc.)



* Airplane 20mm MG now projectile now fires at realistic muzzle velocity (incl. A-1 Skyraider).



* Typo in start menu fixed (Harcore >> Hardcore).



* B52 airstrikes will now “only” drop 3 x 48 bombs instead of 3 x 96 (for better performance)



* Some terrains in Cambodia incorrectly tagged are now fixed (troops couldn’t run up hills properly there etc).



* Land vehicles now use 33% less fuel.



* Big and giant snake size reduced, and they are now more rare.



* More bulldozers added.



* Mortar UI stuck on screen when dying near mortar fixed.



* Mainland scene etc. have been updated to hopefully fix issues with weapons firing there.



* Code added in attempt to prevent crashes while playing as V.C.



* Achievement for taking Victory Points as V.C. player has now been fixed (to unlock at 40).



* When a commanding officer of a base dies, he will now be replaced in a few minutes (in preparation for coming operations they will trigger).



* Commanders will now spawn and be assigned to all base types except LZ, Outpost & POW camps.







Operations:



* Operation info page added (F9), and key hint for it under the normal mission UI.



* New Stat for operations completed and new achievement for 10 completed.



* All U.S. Operations (excl. naval Ops) are available to play as V.C. player on the defensive (U.S. plan of attack shown on map. Op is completed when main objective base has been defended long enough). To start them, find a commander nearby, they are marked “Op” on the map.







* “Operation Marauder” now has briefing text, press F9 while Op is active. To start: talk to the commanding officer in Hiep Hoa SF Camp.



* Operation: “Battle of Long Tan” added. To start it; go to any Australian base and talk to a commander.



* “Operation Hastings” added. To start; talk to the commander of The Rockpile FOB (or a base near it) in DMZ area.



* Operation: “Battle of La Drang Valley” added. To start: talk to the commander of FSB Falcon south west of Pleiku.



* “Operation Thor” added. To start: talk to the commander at a base in the eastern DMZ area.



* “Operation Junction City” added. To start: talk to the commander of SF base north of Tay Ninh.



* “Operation Inferno” added. To start: talk to the commander in a base near U Minh Forest (Mekong region).



* “Operation Matador” added. To start: talk to the commander at FSB Gypsy.



* “Operation Utah” added. To start: talk to the commander of Quang Ngai AB.



* “Operation Nha Trang” added. To start: talk to the commander of Nha Trang AB.



* “Operation Crockett” added. To start: talk to the commander of Khe Sanh.



* “Operation Lam Son 719” added. To start, complete Op Crockett and talk to the commander of Khe Sanh again.



* “Operation Game Warden” added. To start, talk to commander in Vinh Long Naval Base.



* Covert Operation in Cambodia added.



* Air Force test Ops added on carriers.







V.C. offensive operations:



* “Operation A Shau” added. To start: talk to the commander at the N.V.A. base near A Shau Valley.



* “Operation Holloway” added. To start: talk to commander in V.C base south of Pleiku.



* “Operation Da Nang” added. To start: talk to commander in V.C. rocket base west of Danang AB.



* “Operation Can Tho” added. To start: talk to commander in V.C. base south-west of Binh Thuy AB in Can Tho.



* “Operation Phan Rang” added. To start: talk to commander in V.C. base north west of Phan Rang AB.



* “Operation Bearcat” added. To start: talk to commander in V.C. base east of Bearcat basecamp.





Thank you beta testers!



