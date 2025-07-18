Hello everyone!



With this exciting update, we are significantly expanding the translation capabilities of Quick Translate Engine and making the settings menu more intuitive for you. A more flexible and powerful translation experience awaits!

✨ New Features

Yandex Translate Support Added!

Support for the Yandex Translate API, a powerful alternative to DeepL, has been added to the application.

This feature provides an uninterrupted translation experience for our users in regions where the DeepL service is restricted or unavailable (e.g., Russia).

The application now uses an intelligent fallback system for translations in the following order:

DeepL (if the API key is configured)

Yandex Translate (if DeepL fails or is not configured)

MyMemory (as a last resort)

🛠️ Improvements & Changes

Unified and Enhanced API Settings Tab

The "API Settings" tab in the settings menu has been completely redesigned.

Instead of separate tabs, a modern selector now lets you easily switch between DeepL and Yandex.

This displays only the relevant settings and instructions for the selected service, offering a cleaner and more straightforward user experience.

Updated API Instructions

DeepL: An 8th point has been added to the instructions, noting that the free API plan has a monthly translation limit of 500,000 characters.

Yandex: A completely new and detailed step-by-step guide has been added to make getting the API Key (Secret Key) and Folder ID from Yandex Cloud much simpler.

🐛 Fixes

The confusing layout caused by multiple API tabs has been streamlined into a single, user-friendly interface.

We hope you enjoy this update! Your feedback is very valuable to us.

Best regards,



The Quick Translate Engine Development Team