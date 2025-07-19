We’ve just released the final update before tomorrow’s Open Playtest!
Thank you so much for all the feedback and bug reports you’ve sent our way - whether through Discord, the beta survey, or the in-game feedback form. We truly appreciate your engagement. It’s not only helped us improve Inkborn, but it’s also given us the motivation (and fuel!) to keep pushing forward.
Tomorrow is a big milestone - the beta will be open to everyone! And without a doubt, your support helped make that possible.
We’ve got one more small ask 🙏
Tell your friends and encourage others to try Inkborn this weekend - every share truly makes a difference.
Thank you again, and see you in the playtest! 💜
❗ NEW FEATURES ❗
Steam Deck 🎮
- Added 'Wishlist on Steam' buttons. Wishlist Inkborn on Steam! 😉
🌴 QUALITY OF LIFE (QoL) 🌴
- Tome Bash combo has been improved visually.
- Game Controller: It is possible to select available combos with right trigger.
- Game Controller: UI hover sound is also being played when using controller.
- Game Controller: Map legend can be toggled with D-pad down using the controller view.
🐛 BUG FIXES 🐛
- Game Controller: Chronicle tooltip is now properly displayed when using controller.
- Fixed an issue with asian languages not displaying their glyphs. The issue persists to some extent in Chinese-Simplified translation.
- Typing in text in feedback window should work properly both on Steam Deck and PC with mouse and keyboard.
- Fixed a bug that caused some cards to be impossible to play when mixing mouse and game controller input.
- Fixed appearance of quote reward card.
- Combo flashcards now properly display values modified by Sharpness or Grammature.
- Fixed an issue that would cause the game to get stuck when playing Is To Embrace It combo.
- Fixed camera snapping while playing onboarding animation.
- Fixed various potions descriptions.
- Fixed an issue with white frame around the card being played.
🗒️ All KNOWN ISSUES 🗒️
⚔️ Combat & Cards
- Mantis's devour animation is not aligned properly.
- Missing animations for some combos.
- Sometimes status icons are packed to close.
- Wisdom Is My Guide combo has a visual artifact.
🧭 Exploration & Map
- Rare infinite loops during map generation.
- FOV is incomplete - tiles not fully highlighted.
- Game may freeze after traveling 4-11 nodes.
- Lone Monk event may repeat.
- Sometimes the closest nodes remain undiscovered.
- Occasionally, moving to a new node does not reveal the Fog of War as expected.
- The map appears fully zoomed in after exiting combat, regardless of previous zoom settings.
🏙️ City & UI
- Upgrade screen highlights incorrect options.
- Social buttons open in Steam browser instead of system one.
📚 Systems & Other
- Supplements perk has no effect.
- Bookbinding Press lacks animation feedback.
- Some translations are missing in languages other than English.
- Not all controller buttons are displayed.
