18 July 2025 Build 19280580 Edited 18 July 2025 – 22:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Chaos Chain


Attention, freelancers!

Here is the next update for the game. Check out the full change log below!

*Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.*

BETA Update 1.75.0 Change Log:



Bug Fixes:
  • FIXED a bug where text could be misaligned when the player character would mention the weather (It would not always be ON the character when transferring between areas - it is now set in the center of the screen because the camera should follow the player automatically)
  • FIXED a bug which caused FAILED attacks to show the "Missed" text in combat (I don't know how or when that got bugged as I know for a fact it was working in the past, so I will have to keep an eye on this as my fix may have inadvertantly messed something else up)


Changes & Additions:
  • Added "Back in Business" intro quest (Related to getting the comms chip to reach Prophet - your old fixer contact - and unlocking the contracts system --- I added this to help guide players towards this more as it definitely helps you earn more money/supplies/rep/etc, especially early game)
  • Added a new Steam Achievement
  • Reworded some strain popup text to be more clear on what is causing it (Augments)
  • Save files now will show date and time of which they are saved (Community request - old save files will still load just fine, but they will NOT show a date magically - you will need to save over them to get the date and time of the save to show up in game)
  • Added "Highly Skilled" world modifier (Community request - for players who want a more slow burn style game - your character and call companions receive 33% less experience, but gain 3 free skill points immediately to assign)
  • Increased default amount of world modifiers per difficulty level by 1 (There are a total of 20 now, so that gives A LOT of options for setting things up to your own taste)
  • Added more detail to some areas
  • Small balancing pass across some enemies (Mainly human enemies)
  • Added Armican AR6C Bandit (Compact assault rifle - shorter version of the AR30 Renegade - faster and lighter, but less accurate and has a harder time with critical shots)
  • Balanced some weapon weights (Mainly guns - most of them got slightly reduced in weight with a few exceptions where they got increased in weight)
  • Added an exclaimation mark to appear briefly over the player character when strain is suffered
  • Added a screen shake effect when a strain is suffered
  • Added a new crisis sound effect for when a strain is suffered (I think it fits PERFECTLY for what the strain is trying to convey)
  • Updated the strain image with a static skull
  • Updated some objective help text
  • Updated some plot item descriptions
  • Updated some skill text to be more specific/helpful
  • Added some new TV barks (Bits of stuff I heard on the news lately fits surprisingly well into this game - shocking)
  • Added a subtle fade out flash screen effect AFTER a strain is added (So now, it fades in through red and fades out through red)
  • Added several new randomized generic dialogues for a variety of NPCs in the game
  • Updated some item/equipment icon art
  • Added some new item/equipment icon art
  • Added some new randomized data item dialogues
  • Several minor tweaks and adjustments



Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available for download shortly.

A friendly reminder: if you're enjoying the game so far or have ideas you'd like to share, please consider leaving a review for the game. This not only helps with much needed visibility, but also gives me important feedback for the game to help it become a better final product. Also, if you have questions, concerns, or requests, please visit the official Chaos Chain Steam Forums or join the official Discord Channel!

Official Links:


That's all for now, enjoy!

Stay Alert. Stay Armed. Stay Alive. Don't lose your humanity.

-Cryptic ːCStudiosː

