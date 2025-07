Chaos Chain

BETA Update 1.75.0 Change Log:



Bug Fixes:

FIXED a bug where text could be misaligned when the player character would mention the weather (It would not always be ON the character when transferring between areas - it is now set in the center of the screen because the camera should follow the player automatically)



FIXED a bug which caused FAILED attacks to show the "Missed" text in combat (I don't know how or when that got bugged as I know for a fact it was working in the past, so I will have to keep an eye on this as my fix may have inadvertantly messed something else up)





Changes & Additions:

Added "Back in Business" intro quest (Related to getting the comms chip to reach Prophet - your old fixer contact - and unlocking the contracts system --- I added this to help guide players towards this more as it definitely helps you earn more money/supplies/rep/etc, especially early game)



Added a new Steam Achievement



Reworded some strain popup text to be more clear on what is causing it (Augments)



Save files now will show date and time of which they are saved (Community request - old save files will still load just fine, but they will NOT show a date magically - you will need to save over them to get the date and time of the save to show up in game)



Added "Highly Skilled" world modifier (Community request - for players who want a more slow burn style game - your character and call companions receive 33% less experience, but gain 3 free skill points immediately to assign)



Increased default amount of world modifiers per difficulty level by 1 (There are a total of 20 now, so that gives A LOT of options for setting things up to your own taste)



Added more detail to some areas



Small balancing pass across some enemies (Mainly human enemies)



Added Armican AR6C Bandit (Compact assault rifle - shorter version of the AR30 Renegade - faster and lighter, but less accurate and has a harder time with critical shots)



Balanced some weapon weights (Mainly guns - most of them got slightly reduced in weight with a few exceptions where they got increased in weight)



Added an exclaimation mark to appear briefly over the player character when strain is suffered



Added a screen shake effect when a strain is suffered



Added a new crisis sound effect for when a strain is suffered (I think it fits PERFECTLY for what the strain is trying to convey)



Updated the strain image with a static skull



Updated some objective help text



Updated some plot item descriptions



Updated some skill text to be more specific/helpful



Added some new TV barks (Bits of stuff I heard on the news lately fits surprisingly well into this game - shocking)



Added a subtle fade out flash screen effect AFTER a strain is added (So now, it fades in through red and fades out through red)



Added several new randomized generic dialogues for a variety of NPCs in the game



Updated some item/equipment icon art



Added some new item/equipment icon art



Added some new randomized data item dialogues



Several minor tweaks and adjustments





This update will be available for download shortly.

