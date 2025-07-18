Chaos Chain
BETA Update 1.75.0 Change Log:
Bug Fixes:
- FIXED a bug where text could be misaligned when the player character would mention the weather (It would not always be ON the character when transferring between areas - it is now set in the center of the screen because the camera should follow the player automatically)
- FIXED a bug which caused FAILED attacks to show the "Missed" text in combat (I don't know how or when that got bugged as I know for a fact it was working in the past, so I will have to keep an eye on this as my fix may have inadvertantly messed something else up)
Changes & Additions:
- Added "Back in Business" intro quest (Related to getting the comms chip to reach Prophet - your old fixer contact - and unlocking the contracts system --- I added this to help guide players towards this more as it definitely helps you earn more money/supplies/rep/etc, especially early game)
- Added a new Steam Achievement
- Reworded some strain popup text to be more clear on what is causing it (Augments)
- Save files now will show date and time of which they are saved (Community request - old save files will still load just fine, but they will NOT show a date magically - you will need to save over them to get the date and time of the save to show up in game)
- Added "Highly Skilled" world modifier (Community request - for players who want a more slow burn style game - your character and call companions receive 33% less experience, but gain 3 free skill points immediately to assign)
- Increased default amount of world modifiers per difficulty level by 1 (There are a total of 20 now, so that gives A LOT of options for setting things up to your own taste)
- Added more detail to some areas
- Small balancing pass across some enemies (Mainly human enemies)
- Added Armican AR6C Bandit (Compact assault rifle - shorter version of the AR30 Renegade - faster and lighter, but less accurate and has a harder time with critical shots)
- Balanced some weapon weights (Mainly guns - most of them got slightly reduced in weight with a few exceptions where they got increased in weight)
- Added an exclaimation mark to appear briefly over the player character when strain is suffered
- Added a screen shake effect when a strain is suffered
- Added a new crisis sound effect for when a strain is suffered (I think it fits PERFECTLY for what the strain is trying to convey)
- Updated the strain image with a static skull
- Updated some objective help text
- Updated some plot item descriptions
- Updated some skill text to be more specific/helpful
- Added some new TV barks (Bits of stuff I heard on the news lately fits surprisingly well into this game - shocking)
- Added a subtle fade out flash screen effect AFTER a strain is added (So now, it fades in through red and fades out through red)
- Added several new randomized generic dialogues for a variety of NPCs in the game
- Updated some item/equipment icon art
- Added some new item/equipment icon art
- Added some new randomized data item dialogues
- Several minor tweaks and adjustments
