New Update for "Fishing Grind" 0.3.8

Hey everyone! Here is a small update for you all. I have been busy with life stuff (jorking), so the update is not very big. However, I am now on my retention arc and so updates might be more frequent. In all seriousness though, I did a lot of code reworking in this update to hopefully make development easier and bugs less common. I am kinda homeless at the moment. Part two of the update is now in development and might come out within the next 8 months.

Patch Notes

New Content

Added Localization

Added a few new Tier 2 quests

Added Sunglasses

Added Bucket Hat

Added Emotes

Added Blood effects when the player shoots enemies

Added short intro cutscene to Market

Changes

Fixed a bug that locked up the player's control when being attacked by the Hunter

Fixed a bug that made it impossible to use fish traps

Overhaled save system

Lowered sonar range

Changed the "hide HUD" button to F8

Fixed a bug where the player could climb on some rocks and go out of bounds in Yellowstone

Removed volumetric clouds and replaced them with clouds that have better performance

Made it so players can move while using the quick menu

Localization

Added German and Russian languages

Emotes

Press the "1" and "2" keys to preform emotes.

Known Bugs

Can move in tutorial intro.

Fishing Rod invisible in tutorial intro.

Cougar sometimes instantly goes back and kills player after attacking.

Bear sometimes gets stuck while running.

If you find any bugs it would be really helpful if you reported them in our discord server or in community discussions!