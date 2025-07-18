 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 July 2025 Build 19280572 Edited 18 July 2025 – 22:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Update for "Fishing Grind" 0.3.8

Hey everyone! Here is a small update for you all. I have been busy with life stuff (jorking), so the update is not very big. However, I am now on my retention arc and so updates might be more frequent. In all seriousness though, I did a lot of code reworking in this update to hopefully make development easier and bugs less common. I am kinda homeless at the moment. Part two of the update is now in development and might come out within the next 8 months.

Patch Notes

New Content

  • Added Localization

  • Added a few new Tier 2 quests

  • Added Sunglasses

  • Added Bucket Hat

  • Added Emotes

  • Added Blood effects when the player shoots enemies

  • Added short intro cutscene to Market

Changes

  • Fixed a bug that locked up the player's control when being attacked by the Hunter

  • Fixed a bug that made it impossible to use fish traps

  • Overhaled save system

  • Lowered sonar range

  • Changed the "hide HUD" button to F8

  • Fixed a bug where the player could climb on some rocks and go out of bounds in Yellowstone

  • Removed volumetric clouds and replaced them with clouds that have better performance

  • Made it so players can move while using the quick menu

Localization

Added German and Russian languages

Emotes

Press the "1" and "2" keys to preform emotes.

Known Bugs

  • Can move in tutorial intro.

  • Fishing Rod invisible in tutorial intro.

  • Cougar sometimes instantly goes back and kills player after attacking.

  • Bear sometimes gets stuck while running.

If you find any bugs it would be really helpful if you reported them in our discord server or in community discussions!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3019851
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link