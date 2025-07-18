New Update for "Fishing Grind" 0.3.8
Hey everyone! Here is a small update for you all. I have been busy with life stuff (jorking), so the update is not very big. However, I am now on my retention arc and so updates might be more frequent. In all seriousness though, I did a lot of code reworking in this update to hopefully make development easier and bugs less common. I am kinda homeless at the moment. Part two of the update is now in development and might come out within the next 8 months.
Patch Notes
New Content
Added Localization
Added a few new Tier 2 quests
Added Sunglasses
Added Bucket Hat
Added Emotes
Added Blood effects when the player shoots enemies
Added short intro cutscene to Market
Changes
Fixed a bug that locked up the player's control when being attacked by the Hunter
Fixed a bug that made it impossible to use fish traps
Overhaled save system
Lowered sonar range
Changed the "hide HUD" button to F8
Fixed a bug where the player could climb on some rocks and go out of bounds in Yellowstone
Removed volumetric clouds and replaced them with clouds that have better performance
Made it so players can move while using the quick menu
Localization
Added German and Russian languages
Emotes
Press the "1" and "2" keys to preform emotes.
Known Bugs
Can move in tutorial intro.
Fishing Rod invisible in tutorial intro.
Cougar sometimes instantly goes back and kills player after attacking.
Bear sometimes gets stuck while running.
If you find any bugs it would be really helpful if you reported them in our discord server or in community discussions!
